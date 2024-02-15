Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to Host I-41 Showdown Presented by Holiday Automotive on June 18

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the third annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, on Tuesday, June 18. The game is presented by Holiday Automotive with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets for the game are available at this link.

"The overwhelming success of the I-41 Showdown has been a highlight of the past two seasons," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "This unique and special experience has been a wonderful way for fans from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities to enjoy our game in a first-class facility. Our players and fans are incredibly fortunate to benefit from the magnificent amenities in Ballpark Digest's 2023 Ballpark of the Year!"

Fans who secure Dock Spiders Season Tickets for 2024 will receive a ticket to this game as part of their season ticket packages when season tickets are distributed. Contact the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at (920) 907-9833 for more information.

"The I-41 Showdown always provides a unique opportunity for our players to experience the behind-the-scenes aspects of minor league baseball, which is the very next step on their journey," said Rockers Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "It also presents our fans an opportunity to follow the Rockers on the road as we match up against one of our biggest rivals."

The game is on a Bang for Your Buck Night. All fans in attendance may enjoy hot dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $2. Fans aged 21 and older may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for just $2 on June 18.

"The Northwoods League is excited to see the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders continue their partnership with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the third game to be played in Appleton," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "This is a great opportunity for these collegiate players on both the Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers to play in the top minor league ballpark in the country. The Northwoods League strives to provide the best possible experience to its players and this one is sure to be rememberable."

The Dock Spiders defeated the Rockers 5-4 in the 2023 I-41 Showdown as they rallied from a late 4-2 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the eighth and a run in the bottom of the ninth. Advance tickets for the 2024 Showdown are available from the Dock Spiders Ticket Office by calling (920) 907-9833 as well as from this link.

"We're excited to support the I-41 Showdown, which brings together fans from all over the area for an affordable night of family fun," added Holiday Automotive President Michael Shannon, Jr. "This sponsorship helps us to connect with more fans and remind them that, no matter where they're coming from, a visit to Holiday is always 'Worth the Trip!'"

On the night of the Showdown, the parking lot will open at 4:00pm with the gates to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium set to open at 5:00pm.

"We're very excited to host this event again in 2024 at Neuroscience Group Field," said Timber Rattlers Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Moede, who was also Fond du Lac's first General Manager. "Dock Spiders players and other players in the Northwoods League have raved about the opportunity to play at our award-winning ballpark, and we're looking forward to welcoming them again this summer."

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, and Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium are owned by Third Base Ventures, LLC.

