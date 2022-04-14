The Inside Pitch Returns Monday

April 14, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Monday, April 18th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Monday's guests include Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' pitcher Jose Vasquez, and Gary SouthShore RailCats' manager Lamarr Rogers.

Forney heads into his 17th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 26th overall within the organization. During his first 16 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .542 winning percentage, 12 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and again in 2020.

Vasquez returns for a second season in Winnipeg after making five starts and three relief appearances as a true rookie in 2021. The Cambridge, Ontario native struck out 27 and walked just seven over 28.2 innings pitched. On August 5th versus Sioux City, Vasquez worked three scoreless relief innings to earn his first career save.

Rogers was hired by the RailCats in March and returns to the American Association after serving 14 years as hitting coach for the St. Paul Saints. The Los Angeles, California native played professionally for six seasons, reaching the Double-A level twice with the Colorado Rockies' organization. Rogers most recently managed in the Houston Astros' farm system where he led the Rookie Appalachian League's Greenville Astros to a championship in 2015 and was voted Appalachian League Co-Manager of the Year.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2022 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Monday, April 18th

Monday, May 2nd

(all shows air from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park. Individual tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 26th.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.