The Sandlot Opened in Theaters 30 Years Ago

April 14, 2022







"Legends never die." The Sandlot opened in theaters a month before the modern Canaries opened their inaugural season in 1993. Coincidence? We think not.

Well, actually it is, but we think we're a lot alike: Youthful enthusiasm and mischief, summer fun, and a celebration of baseball.

On Friday, July 8th we'll be hosting our Sandlot Night at The Birdcage.

This is a great opportunity for you and your kids' baseball/softball teams to come together for a great night in Sioux Falls.

We have group rate ticket packages for all Little League, SEBA, and softball teams. Let's pack the Cage!

As always on a Friday, a free fireworks show will follow the game, along with an opportunity to play catch on the field and get autographs from the Canaries!

Call us at (605) 336-6060 to reserve your seats over the phone or get more information about our ticket packages.

Oh and another thing, single game tickets go on sale next week!

