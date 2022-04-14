Cougars Re-Sign Nick Anderson, Add Dylan Busby

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars re-signed outfielder Nick Anderson and signed infielder Dylan Busby this week.

Anderson originally joined the Cougars in August 2021 after playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) and the Houston Apollos (American Association). The Corpus Christi, Texas native slashed .260/.362/.560 with the Cougars and recorded seven RBIs and three home runs. Anderson graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in 2019. As a senior, Anderson started in all 57 games while hitting .298 with 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs.

"I'm happy Nick is returning," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He plays the game the right way and can play all three outfield spots. He did a nice job for us last year and I think he can be a really good player in this league." Busby signs with the Cougars after four seasons of minor league baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was drafted by the team in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. During his four years playing in affiliated ball, Busby tallied 32 home runs and 110 RBIs. As a Seminole playing under legendary head coach Mike Martin, Busby had a stand out freshman year earning a spot on Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-American team in 2015.

"Dylan had some bad luck last year with a hamstring injury but now he is ready to go," said Tsamis. "He has some power and we are looking forward to big things from him."

2022 Kane County Cougars Signings

RHP Ben Allison

RHP Jack Anderson

OF Nick Anderson

OF Bryce Brentz

INF Dylan Busby

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

INF Sherman Johnson

C BJ Lopez

RHP Pearson McMahan

INF Alexis Panjota

RHP Ryan Tapani

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.

