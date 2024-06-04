The Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match Returns with a Grand Entry, a Blessing, Hoop Dancer and More

June 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - A traditional Grand Entry will lead Cavalry FC's walkout onto the field to mark this year's Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match, presented by ATCO. The match, where Cavalry will face Canadian Premier League rivals Forge FC on ATCO Field for the first time this season, will also feature a pre-game blessing by Elder Delmar Holloway, from Stoney Nakoda Nation.

"As we come together on June 8, we will honour the rich cultural heritage, resilience, and contributions of Indigenous communities," said Cole Crook, VP Indigenous Relations at ATCO. "This celebration will be more than a game; it's a symbol of unity, respect, and recognition of the profound impact Indigenous Peoples have had on our society. ATCO has long stood for creating meaningful partnerships and building a better community for generations to come and we are thrilled to be part of the Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match."

Prior to the match, fans can enjoy a dazzling performance by three-time world champion hoop dancer Quentin Pipestem, from Tsuut'ina Nation, in ATCO Field's Lower Plaza, which is located next to the Indigenous pop-up market with local Indigenous vendors for your shopping pleasure.

"Our friends from a variety of Indigenous communities in the region are going to help us put on an incredible celebration this weekend," said Ian Allison, Cavalry FC President. "It's an opportunity for us to not only pay tribute to the people on whose traditional lands we play but will also be an amazing experience for fans. I'm especially looking forward to the Grand Entry led by traditional performers from Stoney Nakoda Nation along with the drum group, Chiniki Lake singers, which will be very exciting to watch."

Last year's Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match, presented by ATCO, earned Cavalry FC an honourable mention at the CPL Business Awards in the Partnership Activation of the Year category.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm MT, will see Cavalry, which topped last year's Canadian Premier League table, take on CPL Championship winners, Forge FC of Hamilton, for the first time this year Dutch dynamo Daan Klomp, the 2023 CPL Defender of the Year, will also be recognized on June 8, having played his 100th game with Cavalry on the road against Victoria's Pacific FC on Saturday, June 1

Proceeds from the 50/50 draw on matchday will benefit Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY)

Cavalry FC vs Forge FC kicks off on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00pm MT with tickets available now.

