Atlético Ottawa's Rubén Del Campo Named CPL Player of the Month for May

June 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa's Rubén del Campo has been named the Canadian Premier League's Player of the Month for May of 2024.

The lethal Swiss striker scored four goals in four CPL matches in May against Valour, Pacific, Vancouver FC and Forge. Atlético Ottawa rose to the top of the CPL table, while del Campo leads the league's Golden Boot race. Beyond the goals, however, he has done an excellent job of leading the line for Atleti.

"I'm not only happy about the goals that he's scoring, but what he gives to the team," said Atlético Ottawa manager Carlos González. "He's capable to hold the ball in certain moments and giving us possession. He's able to press high, to be aggressive and to give problems to the centre-backs of the other team. He's capable to thread in behind the defensive line. So he's doing many good things."

Del Campo was included in the CPL Team of the Week for four straight weeks during this dominant run. He joins Forge's Tristan Borges in receiving the honour, who was named the league's Player of the Month for April.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.