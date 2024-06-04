Malcolm Shaw Selected by Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC forward Malcolm Shaw has been selected as part of the final squad for Trinidad & Tobago in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Shaw has appeared for the Caribbean side on five different occasions, after making his debut in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup against Saint Kitts and Nevis. The striker scored his first goal for the nation in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations Cup in a 3-2 win over El Salvador.

"It's always an honour and a privilege to get an opportunity to represent Trinidad & Tobago," said Shaw. "I'm ready to give my all for the country in every way possible."

Trinidad & Tobago will face Grenada on June 5, followed by Bahamas on June 8, as part of their pathway to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After joining Cavalry FC in April 2024, Shaw has made 11 appearances for the club so far, while having three goal involvements.

Cavalry FC will next face Forge FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00pm MT. The match will mark the second annual Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match presented by ATCO, with tickets available for purchase.

