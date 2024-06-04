Benjamín Mora Named New Head Coach of York United FC

June 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Benjamín Mora is the new Head Coach of York United FC.

The 44-year-old Mexican arrives at The Nine Stripes after an illustrious number of years in high-profile management roles. Previously, he took charge of Liga MX powerhouse Atlas between 2022 and 2023 and, prior to that, he spent a hugely successful and historic time in Malaysia with Johor Darul Ta'zim F.C.

He is the third Head Coach in York United FC's history.

"I feel extremely happy and privileged to take on this role," Mora said.

"The project is an incredibly interesting and attractive one. I didn't hesitate because I love my work. I've been in different football cultures and my development as a coach has been very rich and rewarding."

"I've taken some time to analyze the Canadian Premier League. It's very new, it's growing very fast, it's beginning to reach its potential and I want to be somebody who gives something to the league and establishes some fundamentals so it can grow even faster. And I want to develop the young talent in Canada too."

"This is a club with Mexican owners and I know how they think, what they want and I know how competitive we are. I am the same. I'm a man with a lot of dreams and a lot of expectations. If I don't expect to win then how can I make everyone believe we can? The conversations I've had with the club have been exciting and I can't wait to get started now."

Ricardo Pasquel, General Manager and President of York United FC has known of Mora's quality for quite some time. And as he canvassed the opinions of others within the game when recruiting for the position, he came to realize Mora was the ideal candidate.

"He's a superb coach with a fascinating football brain," Pasquel said.

"His talent has brought him some incredible success and he's built a very impressive reputation. We spoke to many people in the football world throughout this recruitment process - across different countries - and they all spoke so highly of him as both a coach and a person. His teams are great to watch, his attitude is exemplary and he will contribute so much to this club and this league. He will bring this club to new heights."

Mora began his coaching career with local side Tijuana in 2011 before his burgeoning reputation led to a number of assistant roles with high-profile Mexican clubs like Querétaro Fútbol Club, Atlante and Club de Fútbol Cafetaleros de Chiapas.

In December 2015, Mora gambled on himself and took a role as reserve team boss with Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in Malaysia. What followed was extraordinary.

Two years later, the first team were looking for a head coach and they turned to Mora. He grabbed the opportunity and never looked back.

Between 2017 and 2022, Mora coached the team to nine titles: four Malaysian Super Leagues, four Malaysian Super Cups and one Malaysia Cup.

In his final season in charge, Mora guided JDT to the knockout stage of Asian Champions League for the first time ever, after topping a group featuring heavyweight like Kawasaki Frontale, Ulsan Hyundai and Guangzhou.

He took over Atlas in October 2022, leading them to the quarter-finals of the Clausura the following year.

Overall, Mora's record as a Head Coach is superb: 190 games and 115 victories.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.