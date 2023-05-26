The Emeralds Lose Game 3 Against the AquaSox

The Emeralds lost to the Everett Aquasox by a final score of 11-7. The Emeralds now have a 22-19 record and currently trail the Spokane Indians in the Northwest League for 1st place by a half of a game.

If you're a fan of runs, tonight was the night for you. Aeverson Arteaga had a triple early in the 1st inning after he was able to drive out to right field. Victor Bericoto got ahold of the ball but it didn't quite have enough juice to leave the ballpark but Arteaga was able to tag up and score for the first run of the ballgame. Logan Wyatt was able to draw a walk and the very next batter, Jared Dupere, was able to drive the ball into the gap for a double that also scored Wyatt. Jimmy Glowenke got in on the run parade and hit into a double of his own scoring Dupere to extend the Emeralds leads to 3-0 in the 1st inning.

In the 3rd inning Everett was able to answer with a run of their own. Ben Ramirez was able to reach base early in the inning and Tyler Locklear hit a single up the middle to give the Aquasox their first run of the evening. In the 4th inning is when the Aquasox really opened the ballgame up.

The first couple of batters got on for Everett. It ended Carson Whisenhunt's day who left the game with 1 earned run and a pair of runners left on base. Wilkelma Castillo came in for relief of Whisenhunt and gave up a 3 run home run to James Parker to give the Aquasox the 4-3 lead. Two of those runs were charged to Whisenhunt, one to Castillo. The 3 earned runs allowed by Whisenhunt was the most he's allowed this season. He ended the day going 3 innings and struck out 5 batters. Even with the 3 earned runs his ERA still sits at just 1.77 on the year.

The next runner was able to get on base and Alberto Rodriguez was able to get ahold of a ball for the 2 run home run. It extended Everett's lead to 6-3 early in the 4th inning. Eugene was able to answer back quickly in the bottom of the 4th, as Jimmy Glowenke absolutely crushed a baseball out to deep left field and helped cut into the lead. The Emeralds trailed 6-4 heading into the 5th.

Everett kept the pressure going offensively as Charlie Welch was able to hit a 2 run home run to give Everett the 8-4 lead in the 5th. It ended Wilkelma Castillo's day who earned the loss on the night. Castillo allowed 5 earned runs and struck out 2 batters over 1.2 innings of work. It was a tough outing for Castillo but he'll look to put it behind him quickly as he's been an arm that's called upon often out of the bullpen.

Eugene was able to answer with a couple of runs of their own in the bottom of 5th. Aeverson Arteaga reached base and Logan Wyatt was able to drive a ball out of the infield to cut into the Aquasox's lead. Jared Dupere then hit a single that scored Victor Bericoto and a couple of batters later Jimmy Glowenke scored a run. He did hit into a double play but a run was able to score and the Emeralds trailed 8-7 heading into the sixth inning.

The home run parade kept going for Everett as Ben Ramirez and Alberto Rodriguez hit back-to-back solo home runs to give the Aquasox the 10-7 lead. Everett was able to hit 5 home runs in the game tonight, and overall it was a tough day for the Emeralds pitching. The Aquasox capped it off in the 7th inning, as Harry Ford hit a sacrifice fly that scored Charlie Welch to give Everett the 11-7 lead in the game. The next two frames were scoreless so that score held as the final in tonight's ballgame.

Eric Silva will be on the mound tomorrow for Eugene as they'll look to even up the series at two a piece in the ballgame. The Emeralds will be rocking their Exploding Whales jerseys and they'll look to climb back into first place in the Northwest League standings.

