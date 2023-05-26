Cande's Sweet Night Leads Indians to 7-3 Win

Spokane, Wash. - Jarrod Cande tossed seven solid innings and Adael Amador drove in three runs as the Indians topped the Canadians, 7-3, in front of 2,864 fans at Avista Stadium for Dinosaur Night presented by R'nR RV Center.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Jarrod Cande (3-0) was anything but sweet to Canadians hitters. The right-hander out of Florida Southern allowed just one earned run and five hits over seven frames to lower his ERA to 3.68.

- We adore Amador! Spokane's star infielder Adael Amador put the game out of reach with a bases-clearing double in the sixth and now has reached base 11 times over his last four games. The 20-year-old switch-hitter is batting .322 (29-for-90) in May with six home runs and 20 RBI.

- Nic Kent got the scoring started with a home run in the third inning and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS VS. VANCOUVER

- Friday, May 26th - $10,000 Grand Slam Night presented by Washington's Lottery & Hot 96.9

- Saturday, May 27th - Storybook Princess & Book Drive Doubleheader presented by The UPS Store & KXLY 4 News Now: First pitch of the doubleheader is at 3:05 p.m. with Game Two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be 7 innings in length, with Vancouver the home team in the second game of the day. Tickets are good for both games.

- Sunday, May 28th - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by nomnom

Don't miss out on our first Family 4-Pack this Saturday for Storybook Princess Night against the Canadians! The Family 4-Pack sponsored by Spokane Tribe Casino features (4) reserved bench seats, (4) Indians dogs, (4) Pepsi products, and (4) ice cream sandwiches all for just $60! CLICK HERE to reserve your Family-4 Pack now.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. VANCOUVER CANADIANS

Tuesday, May 23rd - The weather was perfect but the results were anything but for the Spokane Indians in their Tuesday doubleheader with the Vancouver Canadians. The visitors took the first game, 5-4, and the second by a final of 6-4 in front of 3,828 fans for Education Day & Businessperson's Special Day Doubleheader presented by the Journal of Business and KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

Wednesday, May 24th - Gabriel Hughes tossed five solid frames and was backed by another strong night from Spokane's offense as the Indians thumped the Canadians, 11-6, in front of 2,968 fans at Avista Stadium for Smokey Bear Night.

