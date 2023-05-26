Frogs Five Home Runs Lead to 11-7 Victory

EUGENE, OR: The Everett AquaSox (20-21) launched five home runs and their bullpen pitched five scoreless innings on the way to an 11-7 come-from-behind victory over the Eugene Emeralds (22-19). Tim Elliott, a fourth-round pick by the Mariners in 2019, got the win out of the bullpen to improve to 2-0. It was his ninth professional win of his career.

The Emeralds jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Aeverson Arteaga scored the game's first run, scoring on Victor Bericoto's sacrifice fly out to right field. Jared Dupere and Jimmy Glowenke then hit back-to-back RBI doubles and Eugene led 3-0 after the first inning.

Everett responded in the third inning as Tyler Locklear drove in the first AquaSox run of the game when he singled home, Ben Ramirez. The Sox would then take the lead in the fourth inning when James Parker hit a three-run home run over the left-center field fence to give the Sox a 4-3 advantage. The Sox added to the lead later in the inning as Alberto Rodriguez hit his first home run of the game, a two-run shot.

The home run barrage for Everett continued in the next inning as Charlie Welch deposited a 3-0 fastball in the left field stands.

The Emeralds showed that they weren't going to go away easily and closed the gap in the bottom of the fifth inning. Logan Wyatt and Dupere each contributed with an RBI single, scoring Arteaga and Bericoto. Wyatt would then come in to score from third base when Glowenke grounded into a double play. The three runs trimmed the Sox lead to 8-7 through the fifth inning.

Ramirez and Rodriguez led off the top of the sixth inning with home runs on back-to-back pitches over the right field fence Everett added one final insurance run in the seventh inning when Harry Ford hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center field that scored Welch. Meanwhile, Everett relief pitchers Elliott, Peyton Alford, and Logan Rinehart closed out the game with five straight scoreless innings to allow the Sox to pull away for their second straight win.

WRAPPING IT UP: Alberto Rodriguez finished the game 3-5 to raise his team-leading batting average to .310, Ben Ramirez went 2-4 with a walk, home run, two runs, and one RBI. Charlie Welch was 1-3, with two walks, a home run, three runs scored, and two RBI. James Parker was 1-3, with two walks, a home run, and three RBI. Randy Bednar was two-for-five with two runs scored. Tyler Locklear was two-for-five with an RBI.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game four of the seven-game series is scheduled for Friday, May 26. RHP Reid Morgan (2-3, 5.68 ERA) is scheduled to start for the AquaSox. RHP Eric Silva (1-0, 2.67 ERA) will take the mound for Eugene. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Hillsboro Hops starting May 29 for a special Monday Memorial Day Game starting at 4:05 PM. The series resumes on Wednesday, May 31st, and runs through Sunday, June 4th.

