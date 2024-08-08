The Cap Is Back, Hat Tricks Re-Sign Ruiz

August 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks re-signed their captain Jonny Ruiz to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Entering his fourth season with the Hat Tricks, Ruiz is the franchise's all-time leader in points (268), goals (147), assists (121), and games played (201). Additionally, the 30-year-old center holds the team's single-season record for points (85) and goals (49) and is 2nd in assists (36).

"We're thrilled to have Jonny back leading our ship," Head Coach and General Manager Billy McCreary said. "There isn't anyone more passionate about bringing a championship back to Danbury. Jonny is not only one of the top forwards in the league, he has also been a steadfast leader for us and a tremendous example for our up-and-coming players."

Last season, the Williamstown, New Jersey native ranked 5th in the league in points (74), 4th in goals (38), T-1st in power play goals (12), T-4th in game-winning goals (6), and T-1st in short-handed goals (5). The 5-foot-10-inch righty played in his 200th FPHL game on Feb. 16, 2024, scoring two power play goals in a 3-2 loss to Watertown. In the playoffs, Ruiz added two goals in three games.

Ruiz was named an FPHL First Team All-Star last season and the Hat Tricks' Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive year.

