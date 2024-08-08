Sea Wolves Bring Back Two

BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have re-signed Forwards Dalton Anderson and Lucas Helland.

Anderson, a 28-year-old forward from Havelock,ONT has spent the previous three seasons in the FPHL. After starting his professional career with the Columbus River Dragons in 2021-22 Dalton played 48 games scoring 27 points before moving to the Elmira Mammoth in 22-23 where he played 51 games scoring 24 points in those games. After beginning 2023-24 in Port Huron Anderson signed on in Mississippi in November and put up 21 points in 49 games in a Sea Wolves uniform.

Assistant Coach Sam Turner told media members "Dalton is a two way player that will play in any situation he's asked. He was one of our go to guys on the PK, but also has the ability to play in a power play role and contribute to the offense. He's another good locker room guy and adds depth to our front end that we need to besuccessful."

Helland, a 23-year-old forward from Billings,MT, began his pro career here in Biloxi and in 96 games in a Sea Wolves uniform has contributed 32 points to the team. In addition to the production in the regular season in Mississippi's two playoff games Lucas posted one of the Sea Wolves two playoff goals. Prior to his pro career Helland played in the NA3HL where he put up 34 points in 43 games.

"Lucas is a guy whose presence is known when he's on the ice. Whether it's a big hit, a fight, getting under the other teams skin, or making a big play for the team; teams are aware. He's a big part of our locker room and I'm looking forward to seeing the energy he brings to our team this season." Assistant Coach Sam Turner said of the signing.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

