Skyline National Bank Returns as Corporate Partner for 24-25

August 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that one of the region's largest chains of financial institutions, Skyline National Bank, has returned for its second season as a corporate partner of the team.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Skyline National Bank back as a corporate partner," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations. "Skyline has their roots deep within our region, and that matches right up with the roots we have grown in our community and the ones we want to continue to cultivate throughout Southwest Virginia."

Skyline National Bank has 27 full-service banking offices and 2 loan production offices in southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina. With over 200 years of history rooted in the region, Skyline National Bank plans to extend its long-shared mission of providing outstanding banking services in Wytheville and throughout the surrounding communities they serve.

Skyline's Wytheville branch is located right in the heart of historic downtown at 420 N 4th St. The branch is open Monday-Thursday from 9am-5pm, on Fridays from 9am-6pm, and Saturdays from 8:30am-12pm. The branch's drive through is also open Monday-Friday from 8:30am-5:30pm.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

