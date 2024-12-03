The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss Returns to Eastlink Centre

December 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are thrilled to announce the return of one of the most heartwarming traditions in hockey: the Teddy Bear Toss Night, set to take place on Wednesday, December 13th, when the Isles host the Halifax Mooseheads at 7:00 PM at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

This holiday-themed event offers fans a chance to give back to the community while enjoying a night of thrilling hockey action. Here's everything you need to know to get involved:

How It Works

When the Islanders score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to throw clean, brand-new teddy bears onto the ice. These cuddly donations will be collected and donated to the IWK Health Centre, spreading cheer to children in need this holiday season.

Don't have a teddy bear? No problem! You can purchase one of The Brick's beautiful teddy bears at the Isles team store for just $20. Proceeds from these sales will also support the IWK, so you can feel great about your contribution.

Teddy Bear Tips

-Bring your teddy bear in a clear plastic bag to keep it clean and ready to be donated.

-Arrive early to get your bear and find your seat before the puck drops.

-Be ready to toss when the Isles light the lamp for the first time!

