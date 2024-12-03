CHL Game of the Week Schedule Announced for December on CHL TV

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for December on CHL TV (see schedule below). The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans worldwide throughout the 2024-25 season as a 'freeview' on CHL TV, showcasing the best and brightest players and clubs from across the CHL's Member Leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The CHL Game of the Week on CHL TV in December will begin tomorrow (December 4) with two of the top teams in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference, as Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Poirier (22G-16A in 24 GP) and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar are home to the No. 8-ranked Chicoutimi Saguenéens and their crop of stellar 2025 NHL Draft prospects in Émile Guité (5G-5A in 25 GP), Alex Huang (1G-10A in 26 GP), and Nathan Lecompte (8G-16A in 26 GP). Both of these teams are separated by only two points as they look to jockey for position in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference.

The following week, on Wednesday, December 11, Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton (16G-23A in 25 GP), Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex Pharand (10G-12A in 23 GP), and the Sudbury Wolves will hit the road to Sault Ste. Marie to face projected 2025 NHL Draft first-round pick Brady Martin (12G-12A in 24 GP), Utah Hockey Club prospect Noel Nordh (5G-9A in 11 GP), and the Greyhounds. Since November 22, Walton has scored seven times over a five-game goal streak, which stands tied for the most of any OHL skater during that stretch.

As we approach the end of the month, on Tuesday, December 17, fans will be treated to a battle between two WHL clubs based in British Columbia, as Utah Hockey Club prospect Tij Iginla (14G-18A in 21 GP), New Jersey Devils prospect Max Graham (9G-12A in 20 GP), and the Kelowna Rockets will welcome 2025 NHL Draft prospect Joshua Ravensbergen (12-3-3-1 record, 3.08 GAA, .899 SV% in 19 GP), Los Angeles Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer (19G-9A in 19 GP), and the Prince George Cougars to Prospera Place. Just last week, it was announced that the Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in 2026, which will represent just the second time in franchise history the Rockets have played host to the CHL's championship event.

From there, starting on December 14, the CHL's Member Leagues will kick start their holiday break over that week before returning to action later in the month. Specifically, the WHL will resume its regular season on December 27 with 10 games on the schedule, while both the OHL and QMJHL will mark their return from the holiday break on December 28.

Viewers can watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

Available to viewers from every corner of the globe, CHL TV is the league's streaming platform and it features more than 2,100 regular season and playoff games from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. Only on CHL TV can fans watch more than 200 NHL prospects and future NHL stars including many of the top 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects compete nightly.

CHL Game of the Week - December 2024 - Broadcast Schedule

Wed. Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar on CHL TV

Wed. Dec. 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET - Sudbury Wolves vs. Soo Greyhounds on CHL TV

Tues. Dec. 17 at 7:05 p.m. PT - Prince George Cougars vs. Kelowna Rockets on CHL TV

