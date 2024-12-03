Players of the Month Named for November

Here are the QMJHL's most notable players of November:

Forward of the Month

Justin Carbonneau - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada - 11GP, 12G, 9A, 21Pts, +1

Justin Carbonneau earns Forward of the Month honors after collecting 12 goals and nine assists in 11 games. This allowed him to climb to the top of the QMJHL scoring race with 42 points, tied with teammate Jonathan Fauchon. Both players have 20 goals and 22 assists in 26 games so far this season.

Carbonneau picked up at least two points in seven of his November games, including a four-point game (2G-2A) against the Val-d'Or Foreurs on the 23rd, and a three-point game (2G-1A) against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on the 29th. He also scored twice on five different occasions.

Eligible for the next NHL Draft, Carbonneau recently represented Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. In addition to leading the QMJHL in points, he ranks third in goals (20) and second in both power play assists (13) and shots on goal (129).

Honorable mention

Bill Zonnon - Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - 11GP, 8G, 10A, 18Pts, +6

Defenseman of the Month

Loïc Usereau - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 10GP, 2G, 10A, 12Pts, +4

In November, Loïc Usereau tallied 12 points - which included 10 assists - in just 10 games played. He particularly shone back on November 8, in Sherbrooke, and on November 10, in Gatineau, with three-point performances. Then, on the 21st, he recorded two assists against a powerful Moncton squad. Overall, the defenseman was blanked from the scoresheet on only two occasions in November.

In his third full QMJHL season, Usereau now sits tied for third among league defensemen with 27 points (5G-22A) in 24 games. If he can maintain his current pace, he could finish the campaign with over 70 points, after setting a personal high of 47 (15G-32A) last season.

Honorable mention

Xavier Villeneuve - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada - 12GP, 3G, 10A, 13Pts, +4

Goalie of the Month

Lucas Beckman - Baie-Comeau Drakkar - 5-3-0-0, 1.99 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

After an honorable mention as Rookie of the Month in October, Lucas Beckman continued to perform well in November, as evidenced by his five wins, 1.99 goals-against average and .935% save percentage.

In addition, Beckman was able to blank the opposition on two separate occasions last month. First, he turned aside 17 shots against the Sherbrooke Phoenix on November 15, before stopping all 30 shots fired by the Shawinigan Cataractes on November 30. The Montrealer posted a save percentage of at least .929% in five of his eight starts last month.

In his first season as the Drakkar's starting netminder, Beckman is currently tied for second in the league in wins (14), fourth in goals-against average (2.29) and save percentage (.922%), and sixth in minutes played (1204:42).

Honorable mention

Raphaël Précourt - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 5-1-1-1, 2.09 GAA, .927 SV%, 2 SO

Rookie of the Month

Matvei Gridin - Shawinigan Cataractes - 13GP, 9G, 9A, 18Pts, +6

The first overall pick of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Matvei Gridin had himself quite a month in November, with nine goals and as many assists in 13 games played.

The Russian winger was particularly dominant on November 3, in Rimouski, when he scored a hat trick against the Océanic. Then, on the 17th, he racked up two goals and an assist against the Cape Breton Eagles. Gridin picked up two points in three other games last month, being blanked from the scoresheet just twice in 13 outings.

The Calgary Flames prospect currently sits second among QMJHL rookies with 28 points (12G-16A) in 24 games. Only Lars Steiner of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies is ahead of him with 34 points (12G-22A).

Honorable mention

Donald Hickey - Charlottetown Islanders - 3-2-0-0, 1.90 GAA, .936 SV%

