Festive 50/50 Draw: The Pot Grows for Month of December

The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to introduce the Festive 50/50 Draw!

Beginning December 2nd, the Festive 50/50 Draw will run across all Islanders home games with the grand prize being awarded on Sunday, December 29th when the Isles take on the Moncton Wildcats.

50/50 tickets can be purchased both online at Isles5050.ca and at all five Islanders home games in December. All tickets purchased throughout December will pool together for the grand prize draw.

In addition to the mega jackpot draw on December 29th, there will be early bird draws for Islanders prize packs at the four home games leading up to the 29th. The winning tickets for these early bird draws will remain in the draw for the Festive 50/50 Jackpot Draw on the 29th.

*WE WILL BE UPDATING THE JACKPOT PAGE UNDER THE COMMUNITY TAB WITH THE POT TOTAL EACH GAME*

Festive 50/50 Draw Qualifying Games:

December 5th vs. Val-d'Or Foreurs @ 7 p.m.

Early Bird Prize: 2023-24 Game Worn Zachary Plamondon 3rd Jersey/16oz Islanders Pint Glass/Islanders Travel Mug

December 8th vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies @ 2 p.m.

Early Bird Prize: 2020-21 Game Worn Ryan Maynard 3rd Jersey/16oz Islanders Pint Glass/Islanders Travel Mug

December 13th vs. Halifax Mooseheads @ 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss Night

Early Bird Prize: 2022-23 Game Worn Ross Campbell Hardy Cup Jersey/ 16oz Islanders Pint Glass/Islanders Travel Mug

December 28th vs. Cape Breton Eagles @ 7 p.m.

Early Bird Prize: 2023-24 Game Worn Anthony Flanagan 3rd Jersey/$100 Sobey's/Needs Gift Card/16oz Islanders Pint Glass/Islanders Travel Mug

December 29th vs. Moncton Wildcats @ 2 p.m. - Festive 50/50 Jackpot Draw

A fantastic holiday treat for yourself or a great stocking stuffer for a friend or loved one is the chance to go into the New Year with a pocket full of cash from your Charlottetown Islanders.

Don't miss out on your chance to win BIG this December, purchase your Festive 50/50 ticket starting December 2nd!

Book your seat to the Islanders final home games of 2024 now online, by phone at 902-629-6625, or in person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office.

