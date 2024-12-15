The Break Presented by the General: S3E1 - The Becoming with Mac McClung, Dink Pate & Armando Bacot
December 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
With a record-setting 51% of NBA players on start-of-season rosters boasting G League experience, the path from G League to NBA has never been stronger. Take an all-access look at the journeys of reigning G League MVP Mac McClung, top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate, and rookie superstar Armando Bacot as they all work their way through the start of the 2024-25 G League season in the Season 3 debut of the award-winning docuseries The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto
