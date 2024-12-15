Legends Sweep Squadron Behind Jarod Lucas' Career Night

December 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (5-9) secured a thrilling 107-98 victory over the Birmingham Squadron (5-9) on Saturday night at the Comerica Center, marking their second consecutive win. Despite missing all three of their two-way players, the Legends delivered a cohesive team performance, ignited by Jarod Lucas's career night.

Lucas erupted for a career-high 32 points, including an impressive 10-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc, while also pulling down seven rebounds. The Legends trailed by two at halftime but came alive in the final frame, outscoring Birmingham 34-21 to seal the win.

Emanuel Miller also played a crucial role, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Tyson Walker facilitated the offense, recording a double-double with 20 points and a career-high 12 assists. The Legends' balanced attack saw contributions from Jordan Henderson (11 points) and Warith Alatishe, who added seven rebounds and key defensive stops.

The Squadron was led by Lester Quinones, who posted 30 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists. Keion Brooks Jr. added 20 points, and Jalen Crutcher chipped in 18 points.

Despite their efforts, the Squadron couldn't overcome the Legends' explosive shooting and defensive tenacity in the fourth quarter. The Legends hit 20 three-pointers, while holding the Squadron to just 26.5% shooting from beyond the arc. They also won the battle on the boards, out-rebounding Birmingham 41-37.

The Legends will look to keep the momentum going as they head to Orlando for the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase, with play beginning on Wednesday, December 18. Following the Showcase, the Legends will return to Comerica Center for their next home game on Saturday, December 28, against the Oklahoma City Blue. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT. For tickets and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.