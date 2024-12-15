Gold Claim Victory over Cruise 120-112

December 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (9-4) earned a strong victory over the Motor City Cruise (7-6) 120-112. The game remained closely contested in the first quarter with the lead remaining within five points. The Gold pulled ahead in the 2nd quarter and maintained that lead for the remainder of the game. The victory can be attributed to the impressive free throw shooting for the Gold making 83.4% compared to just 50% for the Cruise. The Cruise shot well in the paint with 64 contributing to the total of their points, but that could not combat their 16 turnovers that ultimately cost them 27 points. The Gold only had 10 turnovers for 6 points.

Multiple Gold players played well across the court with three players recording double-doubles. Two-Way player PJ Hall led the charge in points with 24 points, 16 rebounds and 3 assists. Jahmir Young was only a few points behind with 21 points, 12 assists and 3 rebounds. Two-Way player Trey Alexander had a near triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. Andrew Funk shot for 55% from beyond the arc contributing to his 17 points and Charles Bediako shot 83% from the field contributing to his 15 points.

Two-way player Cole Swider was the lead scorer for the Cruise with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists. Dereon Seabron played well under the basket with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. The remainder of the starting lineup for the Cruise all recorded points in the double digits. Two-Way player Alondes Williams (20 pts, 3 ast and 2 rbs), Two-Way player Daniss Jenkins (13 pts, 7 ast, and 4 rbs), and Camerson Martin (12 pts and 14 rbs).

The Grand Rapids Gold will face off, again, against the Motor City Cruise at Van Andel Arena on Monday, December 16th at 7pm. Catch the live action on NBAGLeague.com.

