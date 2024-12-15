905 Close out Tip off Tournament with Victory in Maine

Raptors 905 (4-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Maine Celtics (6-8) 115-114 Sunday afternoon in Maine. Eugene Omoruyi led the 905 with a career-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. JD Davison contributed a game-high 35 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in the loss.

The 905 opened the ball game strong, starting the first quarter on a 14-6 run before the Celtics responded with a 22-4 run of their own, eventually closing out the first quarter up 15. The 905 strung together a series of stops and baskets in the second, outscoring the home team 40-24 going into the break.

Up one at the half, the 905 continued to push the pace, extending their lead to eight going into the final frame. The two teams traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter, but Maine's late push was not enough to overcome the deficit as they dropped the last game of the Tip Off Tournament.

AJ Lawson provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the victory. Jay Scrubb added 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists for the Celtics.

The two teams now travel to Orlando, Fl for the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Schedule to be announced at a later date.

905 22 40 32 21 115 OMORUYI 34 GUERRIER 13 SHEAD 13

CELTICS 37 24 25 28 114 DAVISON 35 WARD 7 DAVISON 7

