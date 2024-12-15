Bulls Stumble against Mad Ants

December 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, stumbled against the Indiana Mad Ants on Sunday afternoon, taking home a 107-119 loss. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo led the Bulls in scoring with 24 points and notched another double-double (15 rebounds), his seventh of the season.

Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward also tallied a double-double with 18 points and 12 assists. Steward has now recorded five or more assists in 12 of his 14 games this season.

The first quarter saw evenly matched efforts by the Bulls and Mad Ants. Sanogo, who returned to Windy City after seeing minutes in the Chicago Bulls' recent contest against the Hornets, recorded eight points and eight rebounds in the opening frame. Indiana outpaced Windy City in the second, shooting 60% from inside and outside the arc, and led by eight at the break. Steward led the Bulls' offensive effort in the third with 10 points, but Indiana had a 13-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Rookie guard Alex Schumacher tallied 10 points in the finale despite the loss, ending with a career-high 19 points.

Leading all scorers, Mad Ants guard Dakota Mathias recorded 33 points, missing only one shot. Veteran center Jahlil Okafor earned a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana Pacers two-way guard Tristen Newton also tallied 21 points and six assists.

With the loss, the Bulls fall to 4-10 while the Mad Ants improve to 5-9.

Following the afternoon's matchup, Windy City's Steward and Javon Freeman-Liberty, as well as Indiana's Okafor, joined Whitney Young students on the court for a photo. All three players are Chicago natives and played basketball for Whitney Young.

Windy City now heads to Orlando for the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The team's record will reset after the tournament. The Bulls' Showcase matchups will be announced in the coming week.

