The Best of Nathan Rourke's 408 Passing Yards against Hamilton
August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Watch the best from Nathan Rourke's 408-yard performance against Hamilton, showcasing pinpoint deep passes, clutch throws under pressure, and highlight-reel connections that fueled BC's thrilling overtime win.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 12, 2025
- Honour Roll Comes Calling for Butler & Beaulieu - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 10 - Adams Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- The Lions' First-Ever Show N' Shine Set for this Saturday Ahead of Rematch with Alouettes - B.C. Lions
- Argonauts Ink DB Willie Drew & FB Wilt Gabriel - Toronto Argonauts
- CFL and NFL Renew Officiating Development Program - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Honour Roll Comes Calling for Butler & Beaulieu
- The Lions' First-Ever Show N' Shine Set for this Saturday Ahead of Rematch with Alouettes
- Lions Sign Veterans Anthony Bennett, Celestin Haba & Hergy Mayala
- Sean Whyte and James Butler Earn All-Honour Roll Accolades for July
- James Butler, Robert Carter Jr. and Jacob Bond Earn a Spot on Week Eight Honour Roll