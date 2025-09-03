The Battle of Alberta: Cinematic Recap Presented by SiriusXM
Published on September 3, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Witness the Battle of Alberta as the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders clash on Labour Day Weekend. From fierce hits to unforgettable highlights, this cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM captures the drama of a classic CFL rivalry.
