The Ball Is Back: The Somos Unidos Foundation Launches Year Three of Annual Gala

July 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation are excited to announce that their annual gala - "The Ball" - is back for year three! The Ball is the single largest annual fundraiser for the Somos Unidos Foundation each year. This year, The Ball will be held at Atlantic Aviation in Albuquerque, in a massive airplane hangar. Doors open at 6 PM on September 7th, and tickets are on sale NOW! Get yours HERE!

Attendees will enjoy a "Casino Royale" theme, with table games like blackjack, roulette, and even New Mexico United-themed slot machines. While fans won't be earning real money, there will be terrific prizes throughout the evening, appearances from New Mexico United players and coaches, exciting competitions, and a live auction with unbelievable packages, all aimed at raising money for the programming of the Somos Unidos Foundation.

That programming includes fully-scholarshipping the New Mexico United Academy, so that there is no financial barrier for kids wanting to play the beautiful game; the Diversity Fellowship Program, which provides access to front offices and sidelines for aspiring coaches and professionals looking to get their careers started; United in Health, which provides access to health-focused resources and events for New Mexicans, and much more.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.