Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Details Set

July 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







CHICAGO/INDIANAPOLIS - Following a 2-1 victory over MLS side Atlanta United in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, Indy Eleven advanced to the Semifinals for the first time and will play at Sporting Kansas City (MLS) on Tuesday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Indy Eleven continued to make history in the U.S. Open Cup, defeating Atlanta United and advancing to the Semifinals in the tournament for the first time since opening action in 2014. The victory was also the first for the Boys in Blue over an MLS opponent in its fourth match-up. This will be the first meeting between the Boys in Blue and Sporting KC.

Indy is now 8-7-1 all-time in U.S. Open Cup action and picked up its second road victory in tournament history, with the first coming in this season's Third Round at Chicago Fire II. The Boys in Blue have outscored opponents, 8-1, in this season's edition.

Indy's leading goal scorer in U.S. Open Cup action, Augi Williams, opened the scoring in the 31st minute off an assist from Douglas Martinez, his second helper of the tournament. The tally was the third for Williams in the Cup, scoring in the third consecutive match, while the goal was the first Atlanta had given up after opening the tournament with a pair of shutouts.

The insurance goal, and what proved to be the match winner for Indy, was another product of Williams, who played a dangerous cross into the Atlanta box intended for Elliot Collier, but was errantly touched in for an own goal.

2024 Tournament Results

Third Round | April 17, 2024 | Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro) 0:1 Indy Eleven (USLC)

Round of 32 | May 8, 2024 | Indy Eleven (USLC) 2:0 San Antonio FC (USLC)

Round of 16 | May 22, 2024 | Indy Eleven (USLC) 3:0 Detroit City FC (USLC)

Quarterfinals | July 9, 2024 | Atlanta United (MLS) 1:2 Indy Eleven (USLC)

Indy Eleven All-Time U.S. Open Cup Records

Overall Record: 8W-7L-1D (21 GF/16 GA)

Home Record: 6W-2L-0D (16 GF/8 GA)

Away Record: 2W-5L-1D (5 GF/8 GA)

Fans can watch both semifinal matches for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The match will take place at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, with tickets scheduled to go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday via SeatGeek.

Semifinal Round Pairings - 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Tuesday, August 27

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship) | 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT/local)

Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. | WATCH LIVE ON APPLE TV

Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) vs. LAFC (MLS) | 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT/local)

Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Wash. | WATCH LIVE ON APPLE TV

For more details on this year's competition, including schedule details, features, and more, visit usopencup.com.

