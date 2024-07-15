San Antonio FC Acquires Rece Buckmaster Via Transfer from Hartford Athletic

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired defender Rece Buckmaster via transfer from Hartford Athletic, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

We are delighted to welcome Rece to our team, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. He is a proven right-sided defender who excels in one-on-one defensive situations and is skilled in tight spaces. With the ability to cover the wide channel effectively, he contributes both defensively and in attack. Rece embodies our team culture well and is poised to make an immediate impact.

Buckmaster joined Hartford ahead of the 2024 season, appearing in nine contests across all competitions. Before heading to Connecticut, he excelled in his second stint with Memphis 901 FC (2022-23), producing two goals and five assists in 55 appearances, while posting 86 clearances and 114 interceptions on the defensive end. The 27-year-old previously played every minute for Memphis during the 2020 season before signing with Indy Eleven in 2021.

A native of Auburn, Indiana, Buckmaster spent four years at Indiana University, where he featured in 82 matches and scored five goals from 2015 to 2018. Following his collegiate career, he was drafted 32nd overall by the New York Red Bulls in the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, going on to split time with the first and second teams.

San Antonio FC travels to take on Orange County SC Saturday, July 20. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

