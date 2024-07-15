Hartford Athletic Transfer Rece Buckmaster to San Antonio FC
July 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic announced today that they have transferred defender Rece Buckmaster to San Antonio FC. Buckmaster joined Athletic ahead of the 2024 season, and leaves Hartford after playing 567 minutes across eight appearances.
