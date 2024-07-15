FC Tulsa Launches Charitable Foundation

July 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today the launch of the FC Tulsa Foundation. Kicking off from an already solid history of community engagement, the FC Tulsa Foundation will serve the greater Tulsa area as the charitable arm of the professional soccer club.

The FC Tulsa Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger community by focusing in areas of education, health and wellness, and recreational sports.

"Community is at the heart of FC Tulsa," said Ryan Craft, President of FC Tulsa. "We aspire to change lives by supporting programs throughout Tulsa and Green Country that make a difference. This foundation will support the club's commitment to the city. In everything we do, we hope to unite, inspire and make life better for all Tulsans."

Led by the Director of the FC Tulsa Foundation, Suzanne Maniss, the FC Tulsa Foundation is focused on youth-serving initiatives that not only deliver high-quality programs to Tulsa's underserved communities but also inspire students to reach reading and math goals, develop artistic abilities and engage in after-school sports.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to grow this foundation," said Maniss, Director of the FC Tulsa Foundation. "There are many documented studies that show a correlation between sports participation and higher academic achievement. We believe our programs will help students learn at a young age important life skills that will set them up for success."

With team ownership establishing the foundation and funding operating expenses, the foundation is seeking community partners to support programming initiatives. These initiatives include an "adopt a school" initiative in area Title 1 schools and after school soccer clinics to give students a structured extracurricular activity in areas often neglected because of expense. A critical goal of the foundation is making soccer accessible to any student who wants to participate.

The foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle during the club's upcoming home match on Saturday, July 20, against Memphis 901 FC at 7:30 p.m. CT. Participants can purchase raffle tickets before the match on FCTulsaFoundation.org or during the game. The raffle winner will be announced following the match, with 50% of the proceeds going to the raffle winner and the other 50% to the foundation. The winner does not need to be present to win.

The 50/50 Raffle will be a continuing opportunity for fans and the community to donate to the foundation through the rest of the season, with a new raffle and winner announced at each home game.

