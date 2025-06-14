Texoma FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







Texoma FC stretches unbeaten streak to club-record five matches with 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Historic Bearcat Stadium, as South Georgia's Gabriel Alves, Aaron Walker, Texoma's Will Perkins, Luke McCormick all find the back of the net in first half.







