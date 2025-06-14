Sports stats



USL1 Texoma FC

Texoma FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video


Texoma FC stretches unbeaten streak to club-record five matches with 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Historic Bearcat Stadium, as South Georgia's Gabriel Alves, Aaron Walker, Texoma's Will Perkins, Luke McCormick all find the back of the net in first half.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Texoma FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central