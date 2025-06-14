Texoma FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
Texoma FC stretches unbeaten streak to club-record five matches with 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Historic Bearcat Stadium, as South Georgia's Gabriel Alves, Aaron Walker, Texoma's Will Perkins, Luke McCormick all find the back of the net in first half.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2025
- Tormenta FC Battles to 2-2 Draw in First Meeting with Texoma FC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- FC Naples Draws, 2-2, in Electric Home Match Against Chattanooga Red Wolves - FC Naples
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Texoma FC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Tormenta FC Signs MLS Draft Pick Makel Rasheed - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.