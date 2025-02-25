Texoma FC Adds Ajmeer Spengler to 2025 Roster

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of attacking midfielder, Philip "Ajmeer" Spengler, for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Excited to join Texoma FC, Spengler expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to be a part of the club's first season. "I'm incredibly grateful to Texoma FC for giving me the opportunity to play and I can't wait to help the team be successful this year!"

Spengler, 24, joins Texoma FC after spending the 2024 season at USL League One side, South Georgia Tormenta, where he enjoyed a fruitful tenure, playing 31 times, scoring two goals and adding six assists. Before his time in League 1, Spengler spent two years playing Division I soccer for the University of South Florida, where he started in 35 out of 36 games, scoring nine times and adding eight assists. His talents helped USF during their NCAA Tournament appearances and earned him First Team All-Conference honors in his final year of college.

"We are excited to add a player of Ajmeer's quality to our attacking options." said Assistant Coach, Ben Clarvis. "He is a player that can create and score goals out of nothing and will be one the fans will love to watch."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

