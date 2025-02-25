Neco Brett Brings Goal-Scoring Prowess to Velocity FC Roster

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Neco Brett, a Jamaican forward who has demonstrated explosive goal-scoring ability in USL Championship, is bringing his talents to Spokane Velocity FC (pending league and federation approval).

Brett is among the leading scorers in USL Championship history, netting 85 goals in 207 regular season and playoff appearances.

The 32-year-old from Kingston came up through the Jamaican national program, playing for the Under-17 and Under-20 teams, logging 8 caps for country. He came to the United States to play for Robert Morris University from 2012-15. He amassed 42 goals and 16 assists in 67 matches for Robert Morris, before being drafted in the 2016 MLS Superdraft by the Portland Timbers. He spent that season on loan to the Portland Timbers 2 of USL Championship, scoring eight goals on 28 appearances.

What followed were exceptionally productive seasons with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds - 32 goals in 67 matches from 2018-19 - and with Birmingham Legion - 27 goals in 48 matches in 2020-21. After a jaunt west to play with New Mexico United for the 2022 season, and making 7 goals in 23 appearances, he returned to Birmingham, notching another 12 goals in 30 matches in 2023.

This past season he signed with Memphis 901 FC but played only four matches because of injury.

The opportunity for Spokane to bring a player of such high quality as Brett to the Velocity roster was too good to ignore.

"Neco has been one of the most prolific strikers in his past 9-plus years in the USL. He's coming off an upper body injury that kept him out of most of the 2024 season, but he is incredibly hungry and excited to get back on the pitch and into his goalscoring ways and show why he sits top three in the All-Time USL top scorers list," said Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman. "It's important to note that Neco gets a lot of plaudits for the attacking side of the game, but he is a hardworking, humble and team-first person who will fit perfectly with our team, club and community."

For his part, Brett is eager to play in front of Velocity's supportive fan base.

"What excites me the most about joining Spokane is the stadium, the winning culture established in year one, and the very vibrant fanbase," Brett said. "I can't wait to get there and join my new teammates to continue creating history!"

Spokane Velocity FC home opener is Sunday, March 16 2025. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that reached the league Final in their inaugural season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.