Midfielder Luis Alvarez Returns to Charlotte Independence

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today midfielder Luis Alvarez will return for the 2025 season. Alvarez has spent the past two seasons with the Jacks and has scored 10 goals in 66 appearances.

"Having Luis back with us for another season is extremely important and exciting. His energy, cleverness on the ball, and ability to make plays in the final third impacted our team greatly," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "I look forward to seeing him continue his development with us and making a further mark in League One. He is a joy to work with - always with a smile, and a tremendous passion for the game."

Alvarez started 20 matches in league play in 2024, scoring four goals and two assists. His four goals in the league ranked second on the Jacks. The 22-year-old Honduran earned eight USL League One Team of the Week honors in 2024 and was named USL League One Player of the Week in Week Four.

"I am very happy to return to the team for my third year. We are working hard to make this year better than the previous two. I am very happy for the trust that the coach has given me and I hope to do things in the best way," expressed Alvarez.

Alvarez joined Charlotte as a 19-year-old ahead of the 2023 season and helped the club to its first-ever league final appearance, assisting Charlotte's lone goal in the game.

Alvarez made his professional debut in Honduras' top-flight league in 2021 with Lobos UPNFM. He played college soccer at Instituto España Jesús Milla Selvain in Honduras.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

