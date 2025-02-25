Greenville Pens Two More Ahead of 2025 Season

February 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has bolstered its roster with the signings of defenders Connor Evans and DJ Benton, pending league and federation approval.

Evans arrives in Greenville after a strong collegiate career at Stanford and Portland University:

Portland (2024): Played 16 games (five starts), recording three goals, four assists, and 10 points.

Stanford (2020-2023): Appeared in 36 games, tallying six goals and eight assists while helping Stanford reach the 2023 NCAA quarterfinals.

Benton joins the Triumph after spending the 2024 season with One Knoxville SC, bringing experience across multiple clubs:

One Knoxville SC (2024): Played 10 games, logging 352 minutes.

North Carolina FC (2023): Featured in 28 matches, scoring one goal.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (2022): Made 31 appearances, scoring once with 2,115 minutes played.

A versatile and experienced defender, Benton adds strength and depth to the Triumph backline, while Evans provides playmaking ability in the midfield and defending third.

