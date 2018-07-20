Texas Stars Sign Nolan Gluchowski to AHL Contract for 2018-19

July 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the team has signed rookie defenseman Nolan Gluchowski to an AHL contract for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Gluchowski, 24, begins his professional career after a four-year stretch at St. Lawrence University from 2014-2018. The 6-foot, 196-pound blueliner appeared in 133 games in his career with the Saints and served as an alternate captain during his senior season. The Wixom, Mich. native recorded 71 points (16-55=71) in his time at St. Lawrence, including a career-high 20 points (2-18=20) in his final season.

Gluchowski also competed in the USHL for three seasons prior to college with the Tri-City Storm and Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.