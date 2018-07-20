Griffins Sign Jordan Topping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed forward Jordan Topping to a one-year contract.

Topping, 21, spent the last four seasons as a member of the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League and compiled 218 points (109-109-218) and 202 penalty minutes in 243 regular season games. He totaled 17 points (6-11-17) and 20 PIM in 22 playoff contests while competing in the 2015, 2017 and 2018 postseasons. Topping was a teammate of Michael Rasmussen, the Detroit Red Wings' first-round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, for three full seasons (2015-18).

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound winger posted career highs in points (80), goals (38) and assists (42) in 72 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign. Topping scored a team-high 38 goals - the second time in his WHL tenure he surpassed the 30-goal plateau - and tied for 20th on the circuit. He placed second on the club in points while also ranking among the team's leaders in shots (246, T1st), power play goals (12, 2nd), assists (3rd) and power play assists (19, T3rd). Topping added 14 points (4-10-14), a plus-nine rating and 10 PIM in 14 postseason contests as Tri-City fell in six games in the conference finals.

A native of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Topping also spent one season with the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the British Columbia Hockey League in 2013-14, tallying 15 points (10-5-15) and 39 PIM in 51 games.

