New Jersey Devils Re-Sign Nick Lappin to One-Year Deal

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have re-signed forward Nick Lappin to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Lappin, 25, completed his second full professional season in 2017-18, appearing in 65 games for Binghamton and recorded 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points with 37 penalty minutes. His goal total led all Binghamton skaters and was the fourth in the entire American Hockey League. Additionally, the right-shooting forward played in six regular-season games with New Jersey during the 2017-18 NHL season, scoring one goal.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound, Geneva, Illinois native served as one of Binghamton's alternate captains during this past season. In 49 career NHL games, he has tallied five goals and three assists with 21 penalty minutes. Through 112 career AHL games, he has 48 goals and 41 assists for 89 points and 70 penalty minutes.

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the defending Calder Cup Campions, the Toronto Marlies.

