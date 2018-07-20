Moose Re-Sign Cam Maclise

July 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has re-signed forward Cam Maclise to a one-year agreement.

Maclise, 26, posted 13 points (7G, 6A) in 67 games with the Moose in his first professional season in 2017-18. The Lacombe, Alta. native also scored two shorthanded goals, and added two game-winning tallies. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Maclise chipped in with one assist through nine post-season games as Manitoba reached the Central Division Finals. Prior to joining the Moose last year, Maclise was with the ECHL's Colorado Eagles for their 2017 Kelly Cup championship run where he picked up 12 points (5G, 7A) in 20 playoff games.

Prior to joining the Moose last year, Maclise was with the ECHL's Colorado Eagles for their 2017 Kelly Cup championship run where he picked up 12 points (5G, 7A) in 20 playoff games.

Cam Maclise

Centre

Born March 13, 1992 -- Lacombe, ALTA

Height 6.04 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

