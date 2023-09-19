Texas Rangers Prospect OF Wyatt Langford Promoted to Round Rock

September 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Texas Rangers announced OF Wyatt Langford was promoted from the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders to the Triple-A Round Rock Express on Tuesday afternoon. According to MLB.com, Langford is the No. 2 prospect for Texas and the No. 13 prospect in all of baseball. He was the fourth overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Langford is coming off a Texas League Player of the Week award from September 12-17. In six games last week, he slashed .500/.593/1.045/1.638 with four home runs, six RBI, five walks, four runs scored and a stolen base. He was promoted from High-A Hickory to Frisco on September 4. In 12 games at Double-A, he hit .405 (17-42) with three doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, seven runs scored, 11 walks and seven strikeouts.

The Gainesville, Florida native was drafted out of the University of Florida on July 9 and made his professional debut on July 28 in the Arizona Complex League. Langford will have appeared in only 39 games in the minors between four levels before he makes his Triple-A debut this week in Tacoma. In those 39 games, he has slashed .359/.471/.697/1.168 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 32 runs scored, 30 walks and 28 strikeouts.

The Express and Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) will get set for the series opener at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT. The E-Train hold a 1.0-game lead in the Pacific Coast League second-half standings as they head to the Pacific Northwest for their final six games of the year. Round Rock RHP Scott Engler (1-0, 12.10) will face Tacoma RHP Adam Oller (5-3, 4.02).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.