Dodgers Double-up on Isotopes, 8-4

September 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs over the final two innings as they defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes, 8-4, Tuesday evening at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Trailing, 4-2, the Dodgers (38-32/88-55) scored twice in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly by Jake Marisnick before a passed ball later allowed the tying run to score. Hunter Feduccia gave Oklahoma City a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning with a solo homer before Michael Busch belted a three-run homer to make it 8-4. The Isotopes (38-32/65-80) got on the board first with a RBI groundout from Coco Montes in the first inning. The Dodgers tied the score in the third inning with a RBI single from Miguel Vargas. Later in the inning, Vargas stole second base and eventually scored on the play due to two errors by Albuquerque, giving the Dodgers the lead. Montes tied the game for Albuquerque at 2-2 with a RBI single in the sixth inning before Drew Romo added a RBI single to make it 3-2 Isotopes. Jimmy Herron padded the lead with a RBI single in the seventh inning to stretch the lead to two runs.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won their 88th game of the season, adding to the team's single-season Bricktown era record (since 1998). They are now tied with the 1964 Oklahoma City 89ers for the second-most wins during OKC's Triple-A history, which began in 1962...The Dodgers also notched their 46th road win of season, adding to their single-season team record.

-Tuesday's win as the Dodgers' 15th victory of the season when trailing after seven innings and the team's 24th last at-bat win of the season.

-Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning. Feduccia has homered in back-to-back games and is now up to 11 home runs on the season. He has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-20 with eight RBI, tallying at least one RBI in all five games.

-Michael Busch extended his hitting streak to six games after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run. Busch is 8-for-21 with two doubles, one home run and five RBI during the streak...He leads OKC with 25 home runs this season.

-David Dahl's season-high 11-game hitting streak came to an end after he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. During the streak, Dahl was 13-for-43 (.302) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI. It was the longest active streak by an OKC player and the fourth-longest hitting streak by an OKC player this season.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly. Over his five appearances with OKC, Marisnick is 5-for-18 with three doubles, a homer and five RBI. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to keep the momentum rolling at 7:05 p.m. CT Wednesday against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.