Space Cowboys Host Chihuahuas for Final Series of 2023

SUGAR LAND, TX - For the final time in 2023, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will play at Constellation Field as they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas from Tuesday, September 19 through Sunday, September 24.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (#3), OF Joey Loperfido (#6), LHP Colton Gordon (#7), INF/OF Pedro León (#13), INF Will Wagner (#15) INF Shay Whitcomb (#25) & RHP Misael Tamarez (#30)

Tuesday, September 19 vs. El Paso @ 6:35 pm

The series against El Paso opens with Kids Eat Free Tuesday, where all kids 12-and-under receive a voucher good for a hot dog and drink at the gates.

On Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United Healthcare, fans 55 and older who are Silver Star members receive a free drink coupon for a small soda to Tuesday's game, a free baseball bingo card and more all at a discounted rate.

Enjoy an early-week happy hour with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the night.

On the mound, the Space Cowboys are set to send a tandem of RHP Rhett Kouba and RHP Spencer Arrighetti.

Wednesday, September 20 vs. El Paso @ 6:35 pm

It's Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili on Wednesday night, with $1 hot dogs at Constellation Field.

Additionally, Wednesday is Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Houston Methodist. All nurses and medical personnel receive a free lower-bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets with proof of a medical email. Tickets can be purchased here.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for Wednesday's game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

For the Sugar Land, RHP Brandon Bielak is scheduled to toe the slab.

Thursday, September 21 vs. El Paso @ 6:35 pm

The Space Cowboys have one final ring giveaway for 2023 as the first 3,000 fans will receive a Justin Verlander Replica World Series Ring presented by Gallery Furniture. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

The first of two Hispanic Heritage Nights is on Thursday. Sugar Land will play as their Copa identity, taking the field as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land,' presented by H-E-B for one of the final two times this season. Prior to the game, Lamar Consolidated ISD & Fort Bend ISD Mariachi and Grupo Folklorico Mi Barrio will perform.

Start the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, with $4 Bud Light drafts and sodas, along with $6 Eureka Heights 12 oz cans.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the Grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to make his final start of the 2023 season in the Thursday night matchup with the Chihuahuas.

Friday, September 22 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

It's the second night of the Space Cowboys Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Dia de los Muertos jersey presented by Amaro Law Firm when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

For the final time in 2023, the Space Cowboys will take the field as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B. Sugar Land's game-worn 'Dulces' jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with the auction open from 5:30 pm until the end of the fifth inning. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation.

Prior to first pitch, Ballet Folkorico Mexico Vive will perform, and as part of Dia de los Muertos Night, a baseball player ofrenda will be on the concourse. Fans are welcome to pay their own tribute as well.

Stick around after the game for the last Freddy's Fireworks Friday of 2023 with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks display.

In a tandem outing, RHP Shawn Dubin is slated to get the start for Sugar Land on Friday with LHP Colton Gordon pitching as well.

Saturday, September 23 vs. El Paso @ 6:05 pm

Celebrate one of the greatest players to come through Sugar Land so far with a Jeremy Peña Astros Heart Hands Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Riding an 11.0 inning scoreless streak into his final start with Sugar Land in 2023, RHP Ronel Blanco will take the hill for Sugar Land.

Sunday, September 24 vs. El Paso @ 2:05 pm:

Sugar Land's 2023 season comes to a close on Sunday with Fan Appreciation Day presented by Bowen Law Firm, PLLC with the Space Cowboys giving away prizes throughout the game and celebrating the best fans in Minor League Baseball!

On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field, get pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children.

Family Four Pack tickets are available for Sunday which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Following the game, Constellation Field will host a Celebrity Softball Tournament with Texas Veterans Athletics Association featuring Roger Clemens, Brian Cushing, Paul Wall and more. A ticket to Sunday's game grants admission to the Celebrity Softball Tournament.

RHP Spencer Arrighetti is scheduled to start the season finale for the Space Cowboys.

