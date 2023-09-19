Ryne Stanek Joins Space Cowboys on Rehab Assignment

SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros RHP Ryne Stanek has been assigned to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Major League Rehab heading into their opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night.

Stanek is returning from an ankle injury suffered on September 4. In 53 appearances with Houston this season, Stanek is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out 49 in 48.2 innings of work. Originally selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Arkansas, the Astros signed Stanek in January of 2021. In the last three seasons, Stanek has made 184 relief appearances for Houston, pitching to a 2.88 ERA over 171.2 innings of work.

The Space Cowboys begin their final series of 2023 on Tuesday night, kicking off a six-game tilt with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with a 6:35 pm CT first pitch. Tickets to the game can be purchased online at SLSpaceCowboys.com. All Major League rehab appearances are subject to change without notice.

