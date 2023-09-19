Dodgers Score Four in 9th for 8-4 Win, Eliminating Isotopes from Playoff Contention

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes







Albuquerque, NM - With the game tied, 4-4, heading into the top of the ninth inning, the Dodgers plated four runs behind two homers, a Hunter Feduccia solo clout and Michael Busch three-run dinger, to secure an 8-4 win and eliminate the Isotopes from 2023 Pacific Coast League playoff contention Tuesday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: -The Isotopes were eliminated from playoff contention in their sixth to last game of the season. The last time the club was eliminated with fewer contests remaining in the season was 2017 in the fifth to last contest vs. Reno.

-With Wynton Bernard's swipe of third in the first inning, the team has a stolen base in 10-straight games-the longest streak in franchise history, surpassing the previous club record of nine set on four previous occasions: May 1-9, 2007; April 16-25, 2008, July 19-27, 2013. June 30-July 8, 2023.

-On the year, the team has stolen 167 bases, the second-most in team history (most: 178, 2003).

-Over the last two contests against Oklahoma City, the Isotopes have allowed 22 runs (last: 14-0 loss).

-The Isotopes fall to 15-11 in series openers and 7-6 in the second half.

-Albuquerque walked eight batters, the 21st time the staff has issued at least eight walks in a contest and the first time since walking nine Sept. 14 at El Paso.

-Riley Pint relented two runs in the eighth frame and was charged with a blown save, the 34th on the year for the Isotopes-which is tied for the second-most in all of Triple-A (leader: Lehigh Valley, 36).

-Albuquerque was held to nine total bases on the evening, ending a 13-game streak tallying double-digit total bases.

-Drew Romo made his Triple-A debut and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

-Wynton Bernard recorded his 31st multi-hit game with two doubles. It's his second two-double game of the year and first with Albuquerque (also: May 9 with Buffalo vs. Syracuse). Has a hit in 19 of his last 22 contests and in 48 of 59 games with the Isotopes.

-Jimmy Herron tallied two hits for his 37th multi-hit effort on the season. For the year, he has scored 105 runs in 2023-third-most in team history (second: Joc Pederson, 106).

-Herron has now reached base in 56 of his last 60 games, compiling a slash line of .344/.461/.569 with 17 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 49 RBI, 44 walks and 26 stolen bases in 29 attempts.

-Coco Montes extended his hit streak to 10 games with a single, one shy of his season-high set from Aug. 12-25. During the current stretch, he is slashing .356/.420/.556 with three doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. He also registered his 25th multi-RBI and 17th with two tallies.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Dodgers meet for game two of the series Wednesday at 6:05 pm. Albuquerque is expected to start Ben Braymer while Mike Montgomery is set to toe the rubber for the Dodgers. Wednesday is also Native American Heritage Night. Special events include the National Anthem will be sung in both Navajo and English, authentic dance performances throughout the evening and Native American non-profit groups with booths on the concourse.

Pacific Coast League

