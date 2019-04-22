Texas League Tabs Ofreidy Gomez as Pitcher of the Week

April 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Texas League announced the Texas League Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for the week of April 15 through April 21 and they've tabbed Ofreidy Gomez of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals as the circuit's Pitcher of the Week. The league honor is the first for Gomez.

During his award-winning week, Gomez had a dominant start against the Arkansas Travelers in the series finale at Dickey-Stephens Park on Monday, April 17. The Naturals' right-hander went 7.0 shutout innings, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. The win was a big one as it snapped an nine-game losing skid, and gave Gomez his first Double-A win against a hot Travelers team.

It marks the 26th time in franchise-history that a Northwest Arkansas Naturals' pitcher has earned the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week honor and the first since Scott Blewett took home the award at the end of last season for his outstanding performance during the week of August 6 through August 12.

Logan Landon, an outfielder for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A LA Dodgers), was named the Texas League Player of the Week after going 5-for-14 (.357) with a 2B, 3B and 2 home runs in six games.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.