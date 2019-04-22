RockHounds Fall in Extra Innings to Frisco

Frisco's LeDarious Clark has (1) a low batting average and (2) a flair for the dramatic.

The RoughRiders centerfielder entered Saturday night's game 2-for-32, but one of his hits was a solo, game-tying home run against the RockHounds on April 7 (a game that eventually went 11 innings).

In Saturday's game, Clark collected his third hit of the season, another solo home run, and his fourth, the game-winning single in the 10th inning, giving Frisco an 8-7 win at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Clark's game-winning hit (which came after he twice failed on a sacrifice bunt attempt) completed a RoughRider comeback that erased a five-run deficit after the RockHounds scored seven times in the fourth inning for a 7-2 lead. His sixth-inning home run was followed by an RBI single from Christian Lopes, cutting the 'Hounds lead to 7-5, and Eliezer Alvarez tied the game with a monster home run to right field in the last of the seventh.

The 'Hounds fourth inning outburst, led by Chase Calabuig (see below), saw the club send 12 men to the plate, with seven different 'Hounds scoring a run and RBI from five different batters. All seven runs came at the expense of Frisco starter Edgar Arredondo, but the Riders bullpen did not allow a run the rest of the way (over 61/3 innings).

Frisco "walked off" for the second consecutive night and posted its third ninth (or extra) inning over the RockHounds. The RoughRiders won the series, 2-games-to-1 but both clubs came away with a pair of victories as the 'Hounds captured the completion of the April 7 game which was suspended due to rain (the game was finished prior to Thursday's regularly-scheduled series opener).

Frisco (10-7) leads the South Division by one game over the RockHounds (9-8), two over the Corpus Christi Hooks (8-9) and by three over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-10).

Basics

WP: Walker Weickel (1-0, 0.75)

LP: John Gorman (2-1, 6.48)

Sv: None

Notables

LeDarious Clark is now 4-for-37 (.108), with two critical home runs and a walk-off RBI single.

Chase Calabuig collected his first two hits and his first two RBI at the Double-A level Saturday night ... all in the same inning, Chase led off the fourth with a single to right (his first AA hit) and capped the scoring with a two-run triple to center. Chase joined the club Thursday from Beloit of the (Single-A) Midwest League when Luis Barrera was place in the Injured List.

Despite dropping the last two games of the series, the 'Hounds' recent five-game win streak (and the victory in the completion of the April 7 suspended game) put the club back on the heels of Frisco (and briefly into first place themselves). The RoughRiders, who opened the season 8-1, had threatened to take a significant lead in the (70-game) first half race. Instead, the South Division's four clubs are separated by just three games (see above).

The Texas League takes a rare Sunday off (the first we can recall) with the first round of cross-division play beginning Monday, a stretch covering the next 15 games of the season.

The RockHounds will host the Tulsa Drillers (April 22-25) and Northwest Arkansas Naturals (April 26-29) in a pair of four-game series at Security Ballpark.

Next Game

Monday, April 22 vs. Tulsa Drillers

Security Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

- First of a four-game series and an eight-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

Probable Starters

TUL: Dustin May (RH, 1-0, 1.93)

RH: Parker Dunshee (RH, 0-2, 3.38)

