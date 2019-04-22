Hooks Drop Opener to Naturals, 7-4

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks dropped the opener of a four-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals by a score of 7-4 Monday night at Whataburger Field.

After both teams combined for nine runs over the first three innings, each team's bullpen held hitters at bay for the majority of the final six frames.

Gabriel Cancel got the Naturals (9-9) on the board in the first with a solo home run off Hooks southpaw Brett Adcock.

The Hooks (8-10) quickly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second after J.J. Matijevic and Chuckie Robinson reached base to start the inning against righty Gerson Garabito. With two outs, nine-hole hitter Osvaldo Duarte drove both runners in with a single for a 2-1 advantage.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Anderson Miller reached on an error to start off the third. With two outs, four consecutive Northwest Arkansas batters got aboard, including a two-run double by Emmanuel Rivera for a 5-2 lead. All four runs in the inning were unearned to Adcock (L, 0-3). He was lifted after 2.2 innings on 57 pitches with four hits, five runs (one earned) and a walk allowed.

Matijevic clawed the Hooks back into it in the bottom of the third, launching an opposite-field two-run shot to left for his first home run of the season.

The Hooks loaded the bases with one out in the sixth against righty Andrew Beckwith, but Chas McCormick and Joshua Rojas both flew out to left to end the threat. Franco Terrero and Gabe Speier (S, 3) combined with Beckwith to throw four scoreless innings.

Corpus Christi looks to get back in the win column Tuesday against the Naturals with righty Tyler Ivey (1-0, 0.82) on the bump for the Hooks facing righty Ofreidy Gomez (1-0, 3.94). Game time is 6:15 p.m. from Whataburger Field Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 Night (Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40).

