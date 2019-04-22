Riders Notch First Shutout in 4-0 Win at Arkansas

April 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





N. LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Four pitchers combined to throw a six-hit shutout Monday, as the Riders knocked off Arkansas 4-0 to earn their first shutout victory of the season.

SYNOPSIS

* Starter Brock Burke racked up eight strikeouts and allowed just one hit over 4 2/3 innings.

* With the Riders up 1-0 in the seventh, Jake Lemoine escaped a two-runner jam by inducing a line-out double play, preserving the slim lead.

* The Riders opened the game up in the ninth, scoring three insurance runs to build a 4-0 lead. Eliezer Alvarez contributed a two-run single as part of the big frame.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Brock Burke: 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

* Jake Lemoine: 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (W)

* Eliezer Alvarez: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* Since allowing seven runs in the fourth inning Saturday, Riders pitchers have combined for 14 scoreless innings on just seven hits.

* Charles Leblanc recorded a pair of singles Monday, collecting his 10th multi-hit game of the young season while raising his average to .382.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Arkansas, Tuesday, 7:10 pm

RHP Pedro Payano (1-0, 3.97) vs. LHP Anthony Misiewicz (0-1, 2.40)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.