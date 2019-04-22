Riders Notch First Shutout in 4-0 Win at Arkansas
April 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
N. LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Four pitchers combined to throw a six-hit shutout Monday, as the Riders knocked off Arkansas 4-0 to earn their first shutout victory of the season.
SYNOPSIS
* Starter Brock Burke racked up eight strikeouts and allowed just one hit over 4 2/3 innings.
* With the Riders up 1-0 in the seventh, Jake Lemoine escaped a two-runner jam by inducing a line-out double play, preserving the slim lead.
* The Riders opened the game up in the ninth, scoring three insurance runs to build a 4-0 lead. Eliezer Alvarez contributed a two-run single as part of the big frame.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Brock Burke: 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
* Jake Lemoine: 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (W)
* Eliezer Alvarez: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* Since allowing seven runs in the fourth inning Saturday, Riders pitchers have combined for 14 scoreless innings on just seven hits.
* Charles Leblanc recorded a pair of singles Monday, collecting his 10th multi-hit game of the young season while raising his average to .382.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Arkansas, Tuesday, 7:10 pm
RHP Pedro Payano (1-0, 3.97) vs. LHP Anthony Misiewicz (0-1, 2.40)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Brock Burke
(Duncan Stanley/Frisco RoughRiders)
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 22, 2019
- Riders Notch First Shutout in 4-0 Win at Arkansas - Frisco RoughRiders
- Streak Hits Five, Naturals Beat Hooks 7-4 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Hooks Drop Opener to Naturals, 7-4 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Texas League Tabs Ofreidy Gomez as Pitcher of the Week - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- RockHounds Give up Late Lead to RoughRiders - Midland RockHounds
- RockHounds Fall in Extra Innings to Frisco - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.