Texas Heads to Milwaukee with 2-0 Series Lead

May 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, grabbed a 2-0 series lead in a best-of-five Central Division Semifinal with a 4-1 victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

A capacity crowd of 6,778 attended Game Two, giving the Stars 14 total sellouts in 2023-24, including the franchise-record 13 sold out games in the regular season. The series now shifts to Milwaukee for Game Three on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Stars opened the scoring when Alex Petrovic sent a wrist shot from the right point that clanked off the post and into the net with 4:48 left in the first period. Texas carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

A second period power play marker from Kyle McDonald gave the home team a 2-0 cushion just past the midway point of the game. McDonald, who had nine power play goals in the regular season scored the first goal for either team with the man-advantage in the series.

Leading by two entering the third period, Remi Poirier stopped 15 of 16 Milwaukee chances in the final frame to lead his team to a 4-0 record so far in the postseason. The second-year goaltender finished the game with 32 saves.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the only Admirals goal on a 2-on-1 rush 8:56 into the third period, but Matej Blumel pushed the Texas lead back to two with a goal 2:29 after Wiesblatt's. On the play, Gavin Bayreuther's shot sailed over the net and caromed off the glass behind Milwaukee goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. The rebound off the glass came to the side of the net, before Blumel tucked it inside the post.

The Stars now have a chance to close out the series if they can win Game Three on the road. If necessary, Game Four would be next Friday and Game Five would be May 12 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch the action on AHL TV.

