Ads Pushed to Brink by Stars

May 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Cedar Park, TX - The Milwaukee Admirals pumped 33 shots on goal in game two against Texas but only Ozzy Wiesblatt found the back of the net for the Ads as they fell 4-1 to the Stars.

Milwaukee now trails the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals two games to none with game a do-or-die game three set for Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Texas jumped out to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play thanks to a shot from the point by Alex Petrovic that found its way through traffic and past a screened Yaroslav Askarov at 15:12 of the first.

The Stars made it a two-goal lead with a power-play marker from Angus MacDonald at 10:21.

The Admirals got on the board on Wiesblatt's first career playoff goal at 8:56 of the third period. The play started with a little give-and-go play between Marc Del Gaizo and Navrin Mutter to gain the Stars zone. Del Gaizo skated in on Remi Porier and froze him before sliding a pass over to Wiesblatt, who had a wide open net to pull the Ads within one.

Unfortunately that was as close as the Milwaukee would get. Matej Blumel scored his third goal of the series when he tucked the puck into the net past the outstretched leg of Askarov at 11:25 and then Justin Hryckowian sealed it for the Stars with an empty net goal with 49 seconds to play.

Milwaukee will look to stave off elimination as the series move to Milwaukee for game three on Wednesday May 8th at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Games four and five, if necessary, will be Friday, May 10th and Sunday, May 12th, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.